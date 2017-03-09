Boston ranks third among the 100 U.S. cities with the highest home fire risk, according to a new study from investment and insurance company “The Hartford.”

The study compiles information from the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System and a survey conducted by The Hartford.

According to the results of the survey, 57 percent of Bostonians have admitted to charging a device in or on the bed overnight, 54 percent have admitted to leaving the kitchen while cooking something on the stove, and 36 percent have admitted they left a room with a lit candle, all within the past year.

The Hartford says fires in the northeast are most commonly caused in a heating-related incident.