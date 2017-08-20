Two motor vehicle accident fatalities in Maine this weekend may be the result of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

On Friday night, a man died in a one-vehicle crash when he allegedly lost control of his pickup truck shortly after leaving a local marijuana festival in Lebanon.

The truck's driver was pinned under his vehicle after it flipped and died at the scene. A male passenger was brought to Frisbee Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire and later released.

On Saturday night, a Windham man died when his Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off of Route 35 in Hollis and crashed into a tree just before 11:00 p.m.

Maine State Police said alcohol and speeding were likely factors in 45-year-old Edward Stanhope's death.

Both incidents are being investigated.