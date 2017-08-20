Substance May Factor in 2 Weekend Driving Deaths - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Substance May Factor in 2 Weekend Driving Deaths

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Substance May Factor in 2 Weekend Driving Deaths

    Two motor vehicle accident fatalities in Maine this weekend may be the result of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

    On Friday night, a man died in a one-vehicle crash when he allegedly lost control of his pickup truck shortly after leaving a local marijuana festival in Lebanon.

    The truck's driver was pinned under his vehicle after it flipped and died at the scene. A male passenger was brought to Frisbee Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire and later released.

    On Saturday night, a Windham man died when his Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off of Route 35 in Hollis and crashed into a tree just before 11:00 p.m.

    Maine State Police said alcohol and speeding were likely factors in 45-year-old Edward Stanhope's death.

    Both incidents are being investigated.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices