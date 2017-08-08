Summer-Like Weather Returns Midweek

Slow clearing of the skies. A spot afternoon sprinkle. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight Tuesday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

A few lingering downpours and embedded thunder will finally dissipate by sunset Tuesday, along with the pesky cloud cover.

Overnight, skies will begin to clear and should offer a nice view of the just-past full moon. Lows will slip back into the mid- to upper-40s for far northern New England, along with the valleys, and 50s to near 60 south. It might be one of those nights to make sure you have that extra blanket, especially if you are camping outdoors.

After a cool start, temperatures will rebound quickly under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures stretch into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, with a few fair-weather clouds developing by the late afternoon. High pressure ushers in dry conditions for southern New England for Wednesday and Thursday, while a weak cold front lurks near the Canadian border.

This weak front could bring a few pop-up showers for northwestern New England, but these will be few and far between both days.

Thursday sees the warm-up continuing, with highs back into the low- to mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday remains pleasant, with a slight chance for some showers late as we watch a system that will track across the Midwest but could slow its approach for Saturday and Sunday.

As of right now, the weekend still looks mostly dry - just be ready for a chance for some showers and storms by the afternoon, but not a total washout. Highs reach into the 70s, with a few areas reaching into the 80s by Sunday.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, as Tropical Storm Franklin has crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula, approaching the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall again and likely skims to the north of Mexico City within the next 48 hours.

This particular storm will not impact our weather here in New England, but if you have summer trips to that area, or family/friends visiting there, you may see some travel delays.

