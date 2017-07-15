Summer Weather is Back

Overnight: Fair skies, mild and muggy with patchy fog late, low in the 60s. Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and humid, high ini the 80s. Monday: Sun clouds, humid with spot showers and a thunderstorm, high in the 80s. (Published 30 minutes ago)

The weather front that brought in cooler air and clouds the last few days is pretty much falling apart right over New England. Though there's enough instability remaining in the atmosphere that we may end up with a spot to shower two, most of our Sunday looks nice. After mild and muggy Saturday night with a low temperature in the 60s, any early low clouds and patchy fog burns off to a warm and humid mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 80s.

A spot shower or thunderstorm is possible in mostly northern New England. At the beach the wind should be light onshore, mostly from the south-southeast about 5 to 15 mph, and a sunshine factor of about 7 out of 10.

Skies will partially clear at night with temperatures only slowly falling through the 70s into the 60s, and patchy dense fog possible for early Monday.

Another weak front from southern Canada slowly transits New England both Monday and Tuesday, that means it stays warm and humid with a chance for a shower in a thunderstorm. The chance for rain Monday is fairly low, the chance for rain on Tuesday is much higher. Most of us have the threat for a strong thunderstorm during the day Tuesday with temperatures still in the 80s.

Somewhat less humid air arrives on Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds, it stays warm with a high temperature in the 80s.

The frontal boundary is still nearby and will likely have a little bit of energy coming along on Thursday into Friday with a chance of more showers and thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday. Temperatures will cool off a bit on Friday into the 70s as our sky should slowly clear. That may set the stage for bright and nice weekend next weekend with temperatures near seasonable levels in the low 80s.