Sun Returns After Soggy Stretch

A gloomy start at the coastline on Wednesday will give way to increasing sunshine during the day, as rain moves offshore and dry air moves in from Canada.

With the help of that sunshine highs will reach the 50s in much of Southern New England. Clouds will linger a bit more in Northern New England, where we also may have a spot rain or snow shower.

Thursday looks similar, with the most sun south and a few more clouds north. Highs will again reach the 40s and 50s.

We turn more active again on Friday as our next storm approaches. Colder air will be in place, allowing that next system to start as a wintry mix or even some wet snow. With time more of us will flip to rain during the day with highs in the 30s to near 40.

That mix and rain lingers into Saturday, with some partial improvement on Sunday through he interior. At the coast we have a higher chance of being stuck with clouds for a good portion of the weekend.

The sun returns on Monday as it looks now, just in time for Red Sox opening day. Showers and temperatures in the 50s return after that as we look deeper into next week.