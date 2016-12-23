Sunny Christmas Follows Stormy Saturday

Clouds are clearing out this morning as a high pressure system noses into our area.

Expecting light winds with highs in the 40s. Snowpack across the northern tier will keep temperatures in the upper 30s. Overall, a pleasant late December day! Clouds begin to build in from the west tonight as our next weather system approaches.

High pressure slides offshore tonight, making way for tomorrow’s system. Lows will be in the 30s and may rise a couple degrees as clouds build in across the region. Christmas Eve features a mixed bag of precipitation, with steady rain south and steady snow north.

This system is a quick mover and precipitation is expected to wane in the late afternoon. The Patriots host the New York Jets tomorrow at Gillette Stadium at 1PM. Expecting rain at kick-off and showers by the game’s end.

Highs tomorrow will max out in the upper 30s north and mid to upper 40s south. A new high pressure system moves in for Christmas Day, ushering in sunshine and highs in upper 30s to low 40s.

Another storm system approaches the region on Monday. This storm will likely bring yet another round of mixed precipitation to the region with rain south and snow north. Highs will range from the low 30s north to the mid 40s south.

Aside from a few lingering showers, weather conditions improve on Tuesday as the system and its associated cold front move offshore.

Highs are expected to be well into the 40s with a few locations even breaking 50 degrees along the coastal plain. Drier and much colder air will move in behind the cold front Tuesday night.

Happy Holidays and stay with necn and Countdown NBC Boston for the latest forecast updates.