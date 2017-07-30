Sunny Day With Low Humidity

After a close call with a major coastal storm on Saturday, we will have full sunshine today. Temperatures will range from the 70s at the coast to the 80s inland. North easterly winds will persist.

There is a heightened rip current threat for all area beaches. Make sure you swim near a lifeguard as you enjoy the beach. If you are caught in a rip current, simply swim parallel to the beach until the current weakens. Once you don't feel it swim back to shore. It is a panicky feeling, but it's easy to get to safety. We haven't had many rip current threats this season yet.

Nice weather will linger into Wednesday. Temperatures slowly warm back into the middle 80s.

It turns increasingly humid by Thursday. That is our next chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. That risk stays with us through Sunday. Don't cancel any outdoor plans but it will be a good idea to keep an eye to the sky.

Temperatures hold steady through that Tuesday.