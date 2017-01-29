Sunny Skies Ahead

More clouds than sunshine. Breezy at times with a slight chance for a flurry west. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Sunny skies for our Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s and southern New England and upper 30s across northern New England.

Monday will be much colder with temperatures into the mid 30s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

There is a chance that southern New England could see some light snow. By Tuesday and airy of lights now will move in during the afternoon. Very minor accumulations are possible.

Temperatures continue to drop by the end of the week with daytime highs in the upper 20s in northern New England and low 30s at the coast.

The weekend ahead looks cold with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, turning cloudy by Sunday. A better chance for snow will come through on Monday and could linger into Tuesday with high temperatures hovering around freezing mark.