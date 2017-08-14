Sunny Skies Monday; Thunderstorms Pop Up Tuesday - NECN
Sunny Skies Monday; Thunderstorms Pop Up Tuesday

By Chris Gloninger

    Today (Monday): Warm with sea breezes at the coast. Highs in the low 80s.
    Overnight Monday Night: Increasing clouds with chance of shower west. Lows in the 60s.
    Tuesday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers north. Highs in the low 80s.e5j5y

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Mostly sunny skies for our Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds and pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday looks beautiful under sunny skies as temperatures will be climbing to the mid-80s once again. Shower and thunderstorm chances return by Thursday, and they go up by Friday. Most areas will see some rain between Thursday and Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue from the weekend into mid-week the following week. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s to around 80°. Don't cancel any of your outdoor plans because no day will be a complete washout.

