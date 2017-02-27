Sunny Start; Cold Front, Rain Approaching

What a weekend! We had all-time, record-breaking warmth in Boston on Friday, an EF-1 tornado touchdown in Goshen and Conway, Massachusetts on Saturday, a four-mile ice jam on the Pemigewasset River near Plymouth State University and a 2.0-magnitude earthquake occur outside of Boscawen, New Hampshire earlier this morning.

A high pressure system will skirt offshore today, resulting in a return flow of mild air into the region. Today will feature sunny skies and high temperatures reaching into the mid-50s across the south, low 40s north.

Clouds build in tonight with a weak cold front moves south from Canada. Lows will bottom-out in the 30s south to mid-20s across the north. Tomorrow will bring the chance of rain showers during the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs similar to today in the low 50s south to mid-40s north.

Our next weather maker approaches New England on Wednesday. Expecting scattered rain during the day with the threat of some thunderstorms. Temperatures will be well above normal with a few locations reaching to near 70 degrees, 50s elsewhere.

Moderate to heavy rain falls Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front will pass across the region on Thursday, ushering in gusty winds behind it. Highs on Thursday will crest to near 50 degrees south and 30s and 40s north.

Colder air moves in behind the cold frontal passage, returning temperature back to near normal for this time of year with the potential of ocean effect snow showers developing Friday into Friday evening as a clipper system traverses across southern New England.

More details on the exclusive early warning weather 10-day forecast on necn and NBC Boston.