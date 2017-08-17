Sunny Weather, Rough Surf

Today (Thursday): Delightful and dry. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight Thursday Night: Clouds increasing, chance shower west. Lows in the 60s. Friday: Cloudy with showers around. Highs in the mid 70s.

After a cool start, temperatures for Thursday will rebound quickly under mostly sunny skies and highs near 80.

Even though Hurricane Gert remains out to sea, rough surf is expected to occur again, so please follow signage and heed lifeguard warnings if at the local beaches Thursday. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents closed beaches Wednesday afternoon and this could occur again as Hurricane Gert has strengthened into a Category 2, packing 100 MPH winds, but it will continue to move northeast, away from New England over the next 24-36 hours.

We are still watching the tropics as a few more disturbances trickle off the African coast into the warm, tropical waters, so we will continue to give you updates on the tropics as necessary.

Back to our area, Friday brings scattered rain showers as a warm front approaches from its parent low situated over the Midwest. Showers will start into southwestern New England Friday morning, spreading from west to east through the early afternoon.

Friday’s highs temperatures will remain into the 70s for most under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain, some pockets of storms are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Highs this weekend will reach near 80 Saturday, low to mid 80s Sunday, with Sunday being the more summery, and sun-filled out of the two weekend days.

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse (partial in New England), you’re in luck, but make sure to have the proper eclipse glasses to do so.

We are tracking clear skies for Monday with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s, with a few locations reaching 90 possible. The eclipse is set to peak at 2:46 PM Monday afternoon. As always, you can download the NECN / NBC Boston app for the latest updates to your forecast on-the-go.