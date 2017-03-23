Sunny and Cold Today, Unsettled Weather into the Weekend

Today (Thursday): Sunny with a winter chill. Highs in the 30s. Overnight Thursday Night: Clouds move in. Lows in the 20s. Friday: Veil of clouds, milder breeze, chance shower, mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

Gusty winds will continue today across New England, though not as strong as they were yesterday. Some places like Marblehead and Rockport, Massachusetts recorded 55 mph wind gusts!

High pressure settles overhead today with continued sunshine and well below normal temperatures for late-March. Highs won’t get out of the mid 30s today across southern New England and the mid 20s across the North Country.

The average temperature in Boston for this time of year is 40 degrees and 35 degrees in Portland, Maine. High pressure skirts offshore tonight with a return flow developing. Lows bottom out in the mid teens overnight as mid and high-level clouds stream into the region after midnight.

Precipitation moves in at the start of the morning tomorrow, beginning as snow. Expecting a transition over to rain to occur around midday. Otherwise, expecting cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s south, mid 30s north.

Winds may gust over 30 mph during the day across the Boston-Providence Corridor. A cold front will traverse across New England during the day on Saturday. This front will bring some precipitation to the region in the form of scattered rain showers and a few snow showers in the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Before the cold front comes passes through, high temperature will crest in the upper 50s to low 60s south, near 40 degrees north. Clouds will stick around on Sunday as cold front stalls south of New England, likely keeping an east flow from the ocean overhead.

This may result in a drizzle and scattered showers on Sunday. There will also be a high pressure system nosing into the region from Maine so, a few things to keep an eye on in the forecast for the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, the stalled front offshore will move back north into New England as a warm front, ushering a moist air mass back into the region.

Rainy conditions with the threat of mixed precipitation continuing with highs in the mid 40s south, upper 30s across the north.

A system moves in for Tuesday, bringing more rain and possible mixed precipitation with it, highs near 50 degrees.