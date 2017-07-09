Sunny to Stormy

It was a beautiful Sunday for most of New England. (There were a few thunderstorms in northern New England.) Temperatures climbed into the 80s, humidity levels were (fairly) low – perfect for July. We will have one sunnier day before the weather turns active once again. Humidity levels will increase Monday. Most locations will stay dry, but a late day shower is possible away from the ocean.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with thunderstorms. It will be tough to time out the storms, but they will deliver locally heavy rain and some could even be severe with damaging winds and hail. There is an enhanced flash flood/urban flood threat. Although Boston is only “slightly” above normal when it comes to rainfall, some areas have seen some incredible totals over the last couple of weeks. Through Thursday, one to three inches of rain is likely throughout the region.

Thursday will be a tricky temperature forecast. A backdoor cold front will be moving through. Northern New England will see high temperatures in the 50s! Meanwhile, in southern New England, we will see another warm, humid day with high temperatures in the middle 80s. At this point, it will be a low confidence temperature forecast Thursday.

The cold front moves through on Friday. With any luck, we should dry out in time for the weekend. We are being a little conservative with our high temperatures, but (at this point) expect high temperatures around 80°.