HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

12:39 into 2nd quarter: Tom Brady throws a pick to cornerback Robert Alford, who returns it 82 yards for a touchdown. Falcons lead 21-0.

6:05 into 2nd quarter: Matt Ryan completes a pass to tight end Austin Hooper. An extra point gives the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

2:45 into 2nd quarter: The Falcons get on the board first when running back Devonta Freeman rushes in for a 5-yard touchdown.

They're back again. For the seventh time, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. And while that number is unprecedented, fans are hoping the duo breaks another record and earns the team a fifth ring.

Even more impressive is that Brady started the season on the bench, serving a four-game suspension after the Deflategate saga. He returned as fresh as ever, going 11-1 to build on the team's 3-1 start. In the playoffs, the Patriots rolled over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship.

New England is taking on the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons, led by Boston College star quarterback and newly-crowned NFL MVP Matt Ryan. The game remained scoreless through the first quarter, but Atlanta got on the board first with a 5-yard run for a touchdown by Devonta Freeman.

