Massachusetts

Supermarket Recalls Ground Beef With Possible Glass Fragments

By Mike Pescaro

    A Massachusetts supermarket is recalling packages of its ground beef due to possible glass fragments.

    Any 80 percent ground beef sold Friday, March 31, at the Hannaford store in Chelmsford, could contain fragments from a broken measuring cup. Through a public relations firm, the store is advising any customers who bought the meat to return it.

    Approximately 30 pounds has been sold.

    The sell-by date on the packages being recalled is April 1. None of this meat should be consumed.

    No reports have been made of material being found in the meat, or of any injuries.

