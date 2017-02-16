Suspect Arrested in Randolph, Massachusetts Apartment Shooting | NECN
Suspect Arrested in Randolph, Massachusetts Apartment Shooting

By Rob Michaelson

    Randolph Police
    Romaine Sanchez

    Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in an apartment complex in Randolph, Massachusetts last week.

    Romaine Sanchez, 19, of Brockton, Massachusetts turned himself in to police around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

    Back on Feb. 7, officers responded to 2 Chestnut West for reports of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old male victim who had been shot in the face and neck at close range.

    The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

    Sanchez was also wanted for assault charges from a separate incident that occurred that same day at the same apartment complex. Earlier that day, he allegedly got involved in a fight with a different man over stolen property. He later came back with a handgun, threatened to shoot the man, and hit him in the head with the weapon before fleeing.

    He was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, threats to kill, discharging a firearm in a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (striking a person with a firearm), assault by means of a dangerous weapon (striking a person with a firearm) and threatening to commit a crime.

    Sanchez was held at the Randolph Police Department pending his arraignment at Quincy District Court on Thursday.

