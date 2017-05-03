Suspect Arrested in Fatal Easter Sunday Shooting

The suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts that killed one person and injured another has been captured.

Massachusetts state police announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that they captured William Cash, 44, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night.

Cash has several convictions for armed robbery, assault and battery and drug trafficking.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in front of 25 Exchange St.

One victim, Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, was transported to North Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another unidentified man, 41, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in stable condition.

Cash will be arraigned in Lynn District Court Wednesday morning for murder.