Suspect At-Large in Attempted Robbery, Shooting

Police in Billerica are searching for a man in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Police responded to a 911 call from 7 Millpond Drive in North Billerica at approximately 11 p.m.

The victim informed responding officers that he had been returning home from work when he was confronted in his driveway by an unknown, masked male demanding money.

In the resulting struggle, the victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot towards High Street where it is believed he entered a vehicle and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be called into the Billerica Police at 978-671-0900 or by message at www.Billericapolice.org











