PD: Suspect Broke Into Home and Attacked 2 People

A New Britain man faces charges after police say he broke into a Bristol home and assaulted two people inside.

Police said Ryan Nash of Alexander Street in New Britain forced his way into a home on Lake Avenue in Bristol Monday around 1:30 p.m. and attacked a male and a female victim inside.

According to police, Nash used some kind of weapon to cut up the male victim while forcing the female victim aside.

Neither victim required hospital treatment.

Police said Nash knew the victims and the attack was not random. He was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Nash was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.