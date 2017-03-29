Family and friends of a Massachusetts man who was shot and killed while delivering food Monday night in Lynn are speaking say he may have been a victim of road rage.

The suspect who police were previously calling a person of interest in the death of a pizza delivery man in Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, Brian Brito, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with one count of first degree murder.

On Monday evening, police believe Brito shot and killed 24-year-old Sina Zangiband, from Salem, Mass., who was a delivery driver for Atha's Famous Roast Beef.

It is believed Zangiband was a victim of road rage.

After Brito allegedly killed Zangiband, police say he robbed a convenience store on Chickering Road where he ordered the store clerk at gunpoint to lock the doors and took her to a back room, where she was sexually assaulted.

Brito will appear in Lynn District Court on Thursday.

He was previously charged with aggravated rape, armed robbery while masked, and kidnapping and will appear in Lawrence District Court on those charges on April 3.

He is currently being held without bail at the Middleton House of Corrections after he was arraigned on a firearms charge in Peabody District Court on Tuesday.