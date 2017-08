Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen Tuesday morning and crashed.

A tow truck operator witnessed the 2013 black Volkswagen being stolen in the area of 330 Arsenal St. just before 2 a.m.

The vehicle was located on Western Avenue in Brighton, where it had crashed into an object.

The suspect could not be found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.