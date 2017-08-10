Suspect Sought in Fatal Double Shooting, Fiery Crash

Amilton Dos Santos was identified by family as one of the victims in the double shooting.

Police are continuing their search for a suspect after two men, who had previously been shot, were found dead inside a crashed burning vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the city's Dorchester neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The two men inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined that they had been shot just before the crash.

One of the victims was identified by family as 27-year-old Dorchester resident Amilton Dos Santos.

His family said him and a friend, who has not been identified, were both shot while driving. The car they were in crashed and erupted in flames, damaging another car nearby.

A sedan that appeared to have scorch marks on its body was towed from the scene shortly after midnight.

The owner of the damaged car said she heard at least 10 gunshots before the crash.

"My daughter called me and told me that I should come outside and I came, I saw the car next to my car and they told me it was bad, so I turned around, looking to see what happened," Rosmund Johnfinn said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.