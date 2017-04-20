Suspect Sought in Fatal Weekend Shooting in Lynn, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect Sought in Fatal Weekend Shooting in Lynn, Mass.

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Massachusetts State Police
    William Cash

    Massachusetts State Police said they are searching for a suspect in a double shooting in Lynn over the weekend that killed one person and injured another.

    William Cash, 44, is being sought in connection with the shooting Sunday. A warrant out of Lynn District court charges Cash with murder.

    The shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in front of 25 Exchange St.

    One victim, Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, was transported to North Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    Another unidentified man, 41, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in stable condition.

    Cash is 5’10” tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 330 pounds or more and has also used the alias William Banks.

    He has several convistions for armed robbery, assault and battery and drug trafficking. He may be operating a silver/gray 2005 Chrysler with Massachusetts registration 3FS 819, but he may be in a new vehicle by this point.

    Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices