Massachusetts State Police said they are searching for a suspect in a double shooting in Lynn over the weekend that killed one person and injured another.

William Cash, 44, is being sought in connection with the shooting Sunday. A warrant out of Lynn District court charges Cash with murder.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in front of 25 Exchange St.

One victim, Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, was transported to North Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another unidentified man, 41, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in stable condition.

Cash is 5’10” tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 330 pounds or more and has also used the alias William Banks.

He has several convistions for armed robbery, assault and battery and drug trafficking. He may be operating a silver/gray 2005 Chrysler with Massachusetts registration 3FS 819, but he may be in a new vehicle by this point.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.