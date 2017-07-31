Suspect Sought in Serious Assault at Mass. YMCA

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are looking for a man they say assaulted someone at a YMCA, causing serious injuries.

The suspect is described as 5'8" to 5'10", with a heavy/stocky build, a bald head, a big, bushy beard and tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing gray shorts and a blue shirt. He was originally wearing a hoodie but changed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424.

On the Stoughton Police Department’s Facebook post, police said the suspect should turn himself in, as their track record for arrests after asking for help from the social media community is "near spotless."



Additional details on the assault were not released.