Suspect Sought in Serious Assault at Mass. YMCA - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect Sought in Serious Assault at Mass. YMCA

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Sought in Serious Assault at Mass. YMCA
    Stoughton Police

    Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are looking for a man they say assaulted someone at a YMCA, causing serious injuries. 

    The suspect is described as 5'8" to 5'10", with a heavy/stocky build, a bald head, a big, bushy beard and tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing gray shorts and a blue shirt. He was originally wearing a hoodie but changed. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424. 

    On the Stoughton Police Department’s Facebook post, police said the suspect should turn himself in, as their track record for arrests after asking for help from the social media community is "near spotless."

    Additional details on the assault were not released.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices