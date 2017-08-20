Weymouth Police identified the suspect in the Saturday morning murder of Michele Clarke as her ex-boyfriend, Kerrol Florizel Bailey.

A Dorchester, Massachsuetts resident, Bailey is 44 years old tomorrow and may be driving a 2005 black Ford pickup truck with the license plate number FF47BK.

Police said Bailey should be considered dangerous and could be armed. Do not approach him but, rather, call 911 to report his location.

The suspect sometimes goes by various aliases such as Tony Smith and Cornell James.

Bailey has family in Florida but there is no information currently to suggest he left Massachusetts.