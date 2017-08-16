Suspect in Fatal Rollover Accident Arrested

The suspect in a fatal rollover that killed 18-year-old Allan Dunne last week turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Christopher Murch, 22, of Quincy, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, among other charges.

According to police, Murch was in the vehicle with Dunne and one other person when the car hit two utility poles, a fence and two parked vehicles before rolling over on Palmer Street.

Dunne was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Murch initially left the scene of the crash and was found at his home. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to another case.

A warrant for Murch's arrest was issued on Tuesday in connection with the accident.

He turned himself into the Quincy Police station on Wednesday.