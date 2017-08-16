Suspect in Fatal Rollover Accident Arrested - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect in Fatal Rollover Accident Arrested

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect in Fatal Rollover Accident Arrested

    The suspect in a fatal rollover that killed 18-year-old Allan Dunne last week turned himself into police on Wednesday.

    Christopher Murch, 22, of Quincy, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, among other charges.

    According to police, Murch was in the vehicle with Dunne and one other person when the car hit two utility poles, a fence and two parked vehicles before rolling over on Palmer Street.

    Dunne was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Murch initially left the scene of the crash and was found at his home. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to another case.

    A warrant for Murch's arrest was issued on Tuesday in connection with the accident.

    He turned himself into the Quincy Police station on Wednesday.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices