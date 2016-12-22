A suspect who led New Hampshire police on a high-speed chase into Maine on Interstate 95 early Friday morning has been identified.

State police attempted to stop a gold-colored 2003 Honda Elantra near the Hampton Toll plaza on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton, New Hampshire around 12:15 a.m.

The driver was driving erratically and had a registration plate that belonged on another vehicle.

The male driver refused to stop and lead police on a chase while reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The suspect left the vehicle after losing a front tire approximately 2 miles north of the York Toll plaza and ran into the woods. Troopers secured the scene and set up a perimeter while a K-9, but were unable to locate the suspect.

He has since been identified as 33-year-old Michael Gatcomb of Livermore Falls, Maine.

Gatcomb is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has been known to be in Bath, Fayette and Franklin, as well as Washington counties.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact police.