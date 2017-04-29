Suspect in Lowell Shooting Case Arrested | NECN
Suspect in Lowell Shooting Case Arrested

John Peralta, 23, was found in Dracut, Mass. and arrested on several grounds including armed assault with intent to murder

By Nikita Sampath

    The suspect in Wednesday's drug-related Lowell shooting has been arrested, according to Lowell Police.

    John Peralta, 23, was found in Dracut, Massachusetts, Friday evening and arrested on several grounds, including armed assault with intent to murder.

    Peralta allegedly beat a 30-year-old woman and shot a 27-year-old man during what police described as a drug deal gone wrong. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lowell General Hospital.

    Peralta has been transferred to the Lowell Police Department station and will be arraigned Monday morning in Lowell District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Following the arrest, police a search conducted at 33 Read St. in Lowell yielded a .22 caliber handgun, over 350 rounds of gun ammunitions and evidence of a drug distribution operation.


