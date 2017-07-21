Suspect in Police Standoff on Pizza Shop Roof Facing Charges

The man who police arrested after he allegedly shot at police on the roof of a Framingham, Massachusetts, pizza shop will likely face charges on Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

The man who police arrested after he allegedly shot at police on the roof of a Framingham, Massachusetts, pizza shop will likely face charges on Friday.

Justin Breakspear was taken into police custody Thursday evening after barricading himself on the roof of the Slice of New York pizza shop on Edgell Road.

Framingham police say he fired a long gun at officers. No officers were injured.

Police were joined by a SWAT team to negotiate with Breakspear during the standoff. At one point, troopers used a long-rage accoustical device on a Bearcat vehicle to command the suspect to come down. He eventually surrendered

The standoff occurred after Breakspear fled from police after they responded to a domestic call on Whiting Road.

Breakspear is expected to face a judge sometime on Friday.