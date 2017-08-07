A man who was allegedly drunk when he struck a 12-year-old girl in South Boston over the weekend will be arraigned in court Monday.

Neighbors said that the driver, Richard Higgins, 78, of Attleboro, was pin balling — hitting parked cars on the side of Old Colony Road — shortly before striking Shalynn Bobbitt with his Ford Explorer.

Higgins did not immediately stop after the incident. Police say this is his third arrest on OUI charges.

Shalynn’s mother, Kelly Bobbitt, said her daughter is at Tufts Medical Center in serious condition with a lacerated liver and many cuts on her legs and head. She will be in surgery Monday.

Mother of 12-Year-Old Hospitalized in Hit and Run Opens Up

12-year-old Shalynn Bobbitt has gone through a lot this summer--last month she was in a car accident--yesterday's hit and run has her back in the hospital with injuries her mother Kelly Bobbitt says are unbearable to see. (Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017)

It is not clear if Higgins has an attorney.