Suspect in Western Mass. Murder Due in Court

A Massachusetts man wanted for the murder of a woman last week will face a judge Monday after he was arrested after five days on the run.

Police in Chicopee said Lewis H. Starkey III, 53, was apprehended in his hometown of Orange without incident around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Starkey is accused of killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover inside the Wendell home he shared with her on July 5, as well as committing an attempted shooting of a coworker in his place of work, Specialized Trucking Company, in Chicopee later the same day.

He was charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Starkey is currently being housed at Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield.

It’s not clear if Starkey has an attorney.



