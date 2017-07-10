Suspect in Western Mass. Murder Due in Court | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect in Western Mass. Murder Due in Court

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Massachusetts man wanted for the murder of a woman last week will face a judge Monday after he was arrested after five days on the run.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    A Massachusetts man wanted for the murder of a woman last week will face a judge Monday after he was arrested after five days on the run. 

    Police in Chicopee said Lewis H. Starkey III, 53, was apprehended in his hometown of Orange without incident around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

    Starkey is accused of killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover inside the Wendell home he shared with her on July 5, as well as committing an attempted shooting of a coworker in his place of work, Specialized Trucking Company, in Chicopee later the same day. 

    He was charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. 

    Starkey is currently being housed at Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield.

    It’s not clear if Starkey has an attorney. 


    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices