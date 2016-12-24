22 year old Timothy Winslow is suspected of swimming into the Merrimack River to escape from Manchester Police.

Police have captured a shoplifting suspect who tried to evade officers by swimming into the Merrimack River.

Timothy Winslow, 22, was being detained by officers for a possible theft from a Kohl’s store when he escaped. According to the Manchester Police Department, Winslow ran from the store and crossed the highway when officers lost track of him. Bedford Police along with Manchester State Police were searching the city when a resident called in a tip to officers. The witness saw a man coming from the riverbank and walking towards Hurd Street.

Following this tip, Officer Richard Valenti Jr., along with his K9 dog partner Axel, were able to trace the suspect’s footsteps along the railroad tracks. Shortly after, officer found Winslow soaking wet behind a store in Manchester and took him into custody.

Winslow was charged with one count of resisting arrest or detention. He was admitted on $1,000 bail, but was turned over to Bedford Police after it was posted. Winslow will be arraigned in Manchester’s 9th Circuit Court on January 31, 2017.