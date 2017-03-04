Suspects Stole 6 Cars from Dealership: Police

East Windsor police are searching for at least five suspects who broke into a local dealership and stole multiple vehicles overnight Saturday.

According to police, the suspects broke into the Windsor Wheels dealership on Route 5 around 2:20 a.m., stole keys from inside the business then took off with six vehicles.

Three of the stolen cars have since been recovered.

Police said the suspects arrived in a newer model white Audi Q5 with Connecticut plates.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Windsor police at 860-292-8240.