Suspects Wanted in Connection to Rhode Island Shooting

Police are looking for two suspects who may have been involved in a shooting in Central Falls, Rhode Island early Tuesday morning.

Robert Rego, 28, of Providence, and Samantha Brayall, 21, of Central Falls, are both wanted on felony assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy charges, according to WJAR.

Police responded to the intersection of High and Hunt Streets after hearing gunshots and the sound of glass breaking.

The victim has been identified and was treated at Miriam Hospital in Providence for a leg injury.