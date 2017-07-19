Suspects in Murder of Boston Store Owner to Be Arraigned

Two suspects in the murder of a Boston store owner are scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday while another suspect remains in the hospital.

Christian Soto-Olivero, 21, of Mattapan, Jerome Hobson, 38, of Dorchester and Shawn Redden, 26, of Brockton were captured by police soon after the murder of Andrés Cruz, who was gunned down inside his Mission Hill hardware store on Tuesday.

Hobson and Redden are scheduled to appear in West Roxbury Municipal Court on murder and firearm charges. Soto-Olivero, who was injured in struggle during his arrest, is still at Boston Medical Center as of Wednesday morning. It's unclear if the suspects have attorneys.

Police say the suspects entered the store around 4 p.m. with the intent to rob the business. There was a struggle and shots were fired before the suspects fled in a minivan.

Police spotted the van a short time later and chased down the suspects after they jumped out of the vehicle.

Both Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans have called the suspects "cowards."

Cruz’s store was popular and named business of the year in Mission Hill for 2017.