Police Investigate Suspicious Death At Conn. Hotel

State police continue to investigate after a person was found dead at a motel in Berlin over the weekend. (Published 2 hours ago)

State police are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at a Berlin hotel Sunday morning.

Authorities say that early Sunday morning they were called to the Days Inn, 2387 Berlin Turnpike to investigate a death.

Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation. Berlin and New Britain police initially responded to the scene.

Sara Kammerman of New Britain, who was staying at the inn, said she was woken up by police at 2:30 a.m.

“We got woken up to SWAT banging on the door. A police officer with a gun to my face telling me to stay in my room, that everything was ok,” Kammerman said.

Police said SWAT team was called in after the victim was discovered to sweep the hotel and ensure there was no danger to the public.

“The officers when they arrived they located the deceased party, in order to make sure the scene was safe, in that it is a large structure with a lot of rooms, the SWAT team was called to do a protective sweep just to rule out any other safety issues,” said Sgt. Eric Haglund of the Connecticut State Police.



The victim is male, according to police. State police are further identifying him at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.