A suspicious envelope filled with an unidentified powder was found at a home Thursday afternoon in Auburn, Massachusetts, prompting a hazmat response.

Auburn Fire confirms that police and fire crews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a home on Coolidge Street, where a resident had opened the envelope to find a white powder.

The substance was determined not to be a threat. No one was injured or hospitalized. But the powder will be sent to a lab for continued testing.

Police are investigating.