Suspicious Powder Sent to Home in Auburn, Massachusetts, Prompting Hazmat Response

By Mike Pescaro

    Auburn Fire

    A suspicious envelope filled with an unidentified powder was found at a home Thursday afternoon in Auburn, Massachusetts, prompting a hazmat response.

    Auburn Fire confirms that police and fire crews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a home on Coolidge Street, where a resident had opened the envelope to find a white powder.

    The substance was determined not to be a threat. No one was injured or hospitalized. But the powder will be sent to a lab for continued testing.

    Police are investigating.

    Published 41 minutes ago

