Swastika Painted on Bandstand at Salem Common

Police in Salem, Massachusetts, are investigating after a swastika was found painted on the bandstand at the town common over the weekend.

"Whether it was undertaken with malicious intent or stupidity, this action needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement Monday.

She said police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras to determine who is responsible.

Driscoll said she isn't sure if this was just an isolated incident, or if it might be related to similar occurrences in other Massachusetts cities.

New data shows that the number of anti-Semitic incidents reported in Massachusetts soared last year when compared to the prior year.

"In Salem, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive city and in the wake of this incident we will continue our work with our community partners like Salem's No Place for Hate Committee, the ADL, and others to continually educate, advocate and work toward that goal," she said.