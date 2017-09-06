A man charged in connection to a deadly pizza restaurant crash is changing his plea Wednesday.

Bradford Casler, 55, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating a motor vehicle to endanger after allegedly crashing into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant's West Newton location in March 2016.

The crash killed 32-year-old Gregory Morin of Newton and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele of Watertown and injured seven others, including three who were seriously injured.

Survivors delivered powerful victim impact statements Wednesday morning.

"It has not been easy" since the accident, a Sweet Tomatoes employee said. "I'm frightened to be out alone."

Morin's wife told the court about his young daughter he left behind.

"Every milestone will be bittersweet because Greg should be here to see it," Erica Morin said.

