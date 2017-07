An adult male swimmer was retrieved by a diver after being reported missing at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

The man was brought to Emerson Hospital. His identity and condition are not currently known.

Massachusetts State Police said they initially received a report of a missing man around 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln, Mass. and Concord authorities also responded to the scene, as did a dive team.

This is a developing story.