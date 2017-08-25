7 Swimming Areas Closed After Water Quality Testing - NECN
7 Swimming Areas Closed After Water Quality Testing

    Some state parks' swimming areas are closed due to poor water quality. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

    Seven Connecticut swimming areas are closed because of high bacteria levels or the presence of blue-green algae.  

    Hammonasset in Madison, Silver Sands in Milford, the eastern portion of East Beach in Rocky Neck in Niantic, Gardner Lake and Wadsworth Falls are closed because of high bacteria counts and the results of water testing are due Saturday.    

    The swim areas at Indian Well in Shelton and Kettletown in Southbury are closed due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.

    Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they usually wait until Monday to retest water, but the department is retesting early because this is one of the last weekends of summer.

    Water at Hammonasset, Silver Sands and the eastern portion of East Beach in Rocky Neck in Niantic was retested on Friday and the results will be available on Saturday.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated at 8:05 PM EDT on Aug 25, 2017
