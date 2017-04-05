Samer Dukhan, a Syrian refugee living in Manchester, New Hampshire, is hoping the United States will do more to help people escape the conflict following a suspected chemical attack.

Syrian Living in New Hampshire Reacts to Chemical Attack

Syrian refugees in the United States are horrified at the images they’re seeing out of their home country after chemical airstrikes killed nearly 70 people in the Province of Idlib.

In a coffee shop in Manchester, New Hampshire, Samer Dukhan shows NBC Boston footage captured by his activist friends who are still on the ground in Syria.

“It’s extreme,” he said, watching the video.

The images are from the Province of Idlib, the area Dukhan he called home for more than 25 years - the same area that was torn apart by chemical warfare on Tuesday morning.

“You see, they are killed without a single drop of blood, they look like they are sleeping, but they are not – they are gone,” Dukhan said.

He says news broke for him on Facebook when relatives and friends starting posting.

“It’s really chaos now, people are scared, they don’t know what’s coming next,” he said.

Bashar al-Assad has denied responsibility, but Dukhan says there’s no question in his mind that the country’s president is the mastermind behind the attacks.

“He needs to be held accountable,” Dukhan said.

Six years ago, Dukhan stood with hundreds in his hometown to protest the Regime.

“At the beginning, it was a civil movement, a revolution,” he explained.

He says the government responded by killing civilians.

“Almost every single family has lost somebody,” Dukhan said.

Dukhan left his country just after the civil war started.

He’s earned his master’s degree in the United States and is doing what he can for fellow Syrians from afar. He hopes someday it’ll be safe enough to return home and rebuild.

“I feel it’s a responsibility,” Dukhan said. “When justice finds its way to Syria, peace will absolutely happen.”

Dukhan created a Facebook page to help connect Syrian refugees in New Hampshire.

He’s also using social media to try to connect with friends and relatives in Syria.