Syrian Refugees in NH Praise Trump's Airstrike

Syrian refugees in the U.S., including one New Hampshire couple, are giving their thoughts on the Bashar al-Assad regime's unthinkable attacks on their own country, and on President Trump's military response.

Syrian refugees in the United States are watching the developments in their homeland's civil war closely. And after the Donald Trump administration launched an airstrike on Bashar al-Assad's airfields, one New Hampshire couple says for the first time in six years, they don't feel alone anymore.

Feras Mostafa and his wife, Aisha Mansour, live in Manchester with their eight children.

With the help of a translator, the couple expressed their pain as they watched the Assad regime carry out unthinkable attacks on civilians in their home country.

"It's very sad, especially when you are a mom," Mansour said. "You have kids and you can't even believe this happened."

The images are heart breaking, but for this couple, not unusual. They say this is what the civil war looks like in Syria.

"It's not the first time for Assad to do that," Mostafa said.

The couple feels like Syria has been facing Assad alone for six years, but they say all that changed on Thursday night.

"I absolutely agree on what Trump did, it's probably the best thing that's ever happened," Mostafa said.

President Trump's airstrike in Syria marks the first time the U.S. has targeted government forces since their civil war started.

"What happened yesterday is very good, but not enough," Mansour said.

Their friend and translator, Samer Dukhan, says he speaks for all of them when he tells us the support of the United States has given them a glimmer of hope, during their country's darkest days.

"We want to see peace and we believe peace won't happen as long as Assad is in power," Dukhan said.

Mostafa and Mansour are still trying to reach friends and family members in Syria after Tuesday's attacks, but since very few people have phones or internet, they say connecting with loved ones is almost impossible.