MBTA police say this man is wanted for questioning for accosting a family and making harsh sexual comments toward a child.

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a family and made "harsh sexual comments" to a 9-year-old girl on an Orange Line train.

The subject is wanted for questioning for the crimes of intimidation of a witness and assault and battery. The incident reportedly occurred Tuesday on board a northbound Orange Line train at Community College Station.

A picture released by MBTA Transit Police shows a bearded man wearing glasses, a black hat and black glasses gesturing toward the camera.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the MBTA Transit Police's Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can send a text to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the MBTA's SeeSay app.