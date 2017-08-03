The city of Boston says it will move ahead with an agreement with TD Garden to spend more than $2.5 million to fund an athletic facility in Jackson Square.

This all stems from an effort by a group of young people who uncovered an old agreement between the Garden and the state from 1993.

The agreement was for the Garden to spend millions on community projects in Boston and hold three fundraisers per year to benefit the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The oversight, which Garden officials have acknowledged, first came to light last month.