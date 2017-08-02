TSA Finds Loaded Gun at Logan Security Checkpoint - NECN
TSA Finds Loaded Gun at Logan Security Checkpoint

By Rob Michaelson

    TSA

    A man was arrested after a loaded firearm was discovered at a Logan International Airport security checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to TSA officials.

    TSA officers allegedly found the loaded .9mm gun in the St. Louis-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage around 6:15 a.m.

    State police responded to the checkpoint and arrested the Kyle Maguire, 28, of Bridgwater, Massachusetts.

    Police say Maguire did not have a license to carry in the state.

    He is scheduled to be arraigned in the East Boston District Court Wednesday morning.

    Civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint can range from $1,500 to $7,000 for a single violation.

    TSA has discovered over 3,390 firearms at checkpoints across the United States over the past year.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

