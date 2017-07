Police in Hanover, Massachusetts, released surveillance images of a man suspected of taking a photo of a victim trying on clothes in a Target dressing room

Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a Target dressing room peeping Tom.

Hanover police said it happened Friday at the Target on Washington Street.

The suspect allegedly took a photo of the victim over the top of a changing room booth while she was trying on clothes.

The man is described as having a medium build and tall height.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call Hanover police.