Man Accused of Weaponizing Drone Charged With Child Porn Again

A Clinton, Connecticut, man who posted online videos of flying drones shooting a gun and a flamethrower in his backyard has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography again, police said.

Austin Haughwout first made headlines when he built a drone with a semi-automatic gun attached and posted a video of it on YouTube with the title "flying gun." The video showed a gun affixed to a drone discharging several times while hovering several feet off the ground in a wooded area.

Since the FAA's investigation into the flying-gun-shooting drones, Haughwout has been arrested mutliple times and kicked out of school.

Haughwout was expelled from Central Connecticut State University for allegedly threatening to shoot people in 2015. Police said in July of that year he was charged with attacking police officers in the lobby of the Clinton Police Department.

The 20-year-old denied threatening allegations and said the drones were the real reason for being kicked out.

On June 29, 2016, he was arrested on child pornography and attempted sexual assault charges.

Last year, Haughwout turned himself in to police for an outstanding warrant and was charged with enticing a minor, fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor last year in October.

Haughwout was released on a promise to appear and will appear in court on Jan. 10.