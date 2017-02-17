Teen Allegedly Driving SUV in Crash That Killed 4 Arraigned

Authorities have publicly identified the Connecticut teenager they say was driving a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts last month killing four passengers.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Thorne, of New Haven, was held on $100,000 cash bail at his arraignment Thursday in the hospital after pleading not guilty to 12 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut.

Police say the vehicle was fleeing a traffic stop when it struck a tree while going more than 70 mph.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died. The teen victims were seniors at Springfield Central High School.

A message could not be left with Thorne's attorney Friday because his voicemail box was full.