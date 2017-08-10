A 17-year-old from Randolph, Massachusetts, is facing multiple charges following a violent daytime home invasion that left a 75-year-old woman injured.

The teen, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is charged with armed assault with intent to rob a person over 65 years of age, breaking and entering in the daytime placing a person in fear, and assault and battery on an elderly person.

Randolph police said they received a call around 10 a.m. Thursday from a resident saying she had been attacked in her home.

Further investigation determined that a young male suspect had forced his way into the home by cutting a sliding screen door with a knife. Once inside, the suspect encountered the 75-year-old resident, who was home alone, and demanded money from her. He then pushed the woman to the ground.

The victim screamed, and the suspect fled.

A Randolph police officer who was working a detail encountered someone matching the suspect's description about a mile away from the scene, and the suspect was positively identified soon afterward.

The suspect is being held at the Randolph Police Department pending his arraignment Thursday in Quincy District Court.

The victim was treated at her residence by paramedics and is expected to be OK.